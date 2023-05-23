A Dutch benefactor donates 12.5 million euros to the Rijksmuseum for sculpture exhibitions in the garden. The Amsterdam museum announced this on Tuesday. This is the largest private donation ever for the Rijksmuseum. The generous giver wishes to remain anonymous.

“This is fantastic,” says director Taco Dibbits of the Rijksmuseum. “This allows us to continue organizing garden exhibitions with work by prominent artists in the coming years. In fact, with this wonderful gift we can bring modern and contemporary art of the highest level to the Rijksmuseum Gardens and keep it freely accessible to everyone. Even if you walk or cycle past the museum on your way to work, you get a glimpse of brilliant works of art.”

The donor has been supporting the garden exhibitions since 2013 with 400,000 euros per year, but he decided to make a gift of 12.5 million euros this year as part of the anniversary edition. He sets up a separate support foundation for this purpose. Dibbits: ,,It is his wish not to reveal himself and we respect that. I have known him for a long time and we are very happy with the money. Depending on how we handle the budget, we can use this for many years to come."

Built good relationships

The garden exhibition of the Rijksmuseum costs approximately 700,000 euros annually. In addition to the contribution of the private donor, this project is made possible by the Dutch transport group Pon and the Rijksmuseum Club. “We have a large group of donors, with whom we have built good relationships over the years,” says Dibbits.

The money enables the museum to attract top artists to the museum gardens. Previously – in collaboration with former director Alfred Pacquement of the Center Pompidou in Paris – there have already been works by Henry Moore (2013), Joan Miró (2015), Jean Dubuffet (2017), Eduardo Chillida (2018) and Barbara Hepworth. (2022) can be seen. Sometimes this resulted in a big job. Chillida’s steel objects, for example, were very heavy, and Miró and Hepworth’s huge sculptures were also placed in the four gardens.

This year's artist takes a much more modest approach. The works of the British artist Richard Long (1945) consist of subtle interventions in the landscape that he explores during walks, often in the most remote places in the world. For example, he makes stone formations or tracks in the grass, which are maintained during the exhibition and then disappear by themselves.

Long produces eight works of art for the Rijksmuseum, six of which are new. It concerns four works in grass, says (guest) curator Pacquement. “The artist also set requirements for the type of grass we would plant. He makes his work himself with the help of a grass trimmer. As Long walks around the gardens, he creates passages through the grass and designs shapes. I was very curious if you would see that properly as a spectator, but that is not so bad. It is highly visible from the ground, or from the steps in some gardens.”

The artwork Time after Time by Richard Long in the grass of one of the gardens of the Rijksmuseum © Rijksmuseum, Jannes Linders



Making tracks

The artist actually makes 'traces' through an intervention in nature, adds Dibbits. Traces that will eventually disappear again. ,,He also wants us to maintain the grass at a certain height during the exhibition, he is quite obsessive about that. And you may not disturb him, for example, when he places the stones, which, by the way, partly come from the Maas. He is then fixated on it. It is also quite physical work, while the man is now 78 years old."

The four Rijksmuseum gardens contain approximately 7,000 perennials and more than 16,000 flower bulbs, supplied by Keukenhof since 2015, adapted to current exhibitions. An exhibition with sculptures can then come across as intrusive, sometimes even deliberately, but that is not the case at all due to the nature of Long’s work, conclude Dibbits and Pacquement. “It is almost shy work. There is a modesty and simplicity in his work, I love that,” says the curator. “It is striking in an art world in which everything is getting bigger and more spectacular.”

Richard Long in the Rijksmuseum Gardens can be seen from 26 May to 29 October 2023. Next year’s artist will be a man, but Dibbits does not want to reveal who at the moment.