Deputy participated in a panel alongside First Lady Janja and Minister Cida Gonçalves in Brasília this Saturday (Dec 9)

Federal deputy Benedita da Silva (PT) sang the song “O Poder da Criação”, by João Nogueira and Paulo César Pinheiro, during her participation in the PT Electoral Conference for 2024 in Brasília this Saturday (Dec 9, 2024). The first lady, Janja da Silva, and minister Cida Gonçalves (Women) were also present at the event.

Watch (1min35s):