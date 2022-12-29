The state of health of pope emeritus Benedict XVI, 95 years old, continues to present a picture serious”, but stable. The information was given to journalists this Thursday (Dec.29, 2022) by Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office.

“The pope emeritus was able to rest well last night, he is absolutely lucid and alert and today, although his condition remains serious, the situation is currently stable. Pope Francis renews his invitation to pray for him and accompany him in these difficult hours.”declared Bruni.

During a general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday (Dec.28, 2022), Pope Francis asked the faithful for prayers for the health of his predecessor and said that the emeritus pontiff is “very sick”

“A special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who in silence is sustaining the Church. Let us remember, he is very sick, asking the Lord to console him and sustain him in this witness of love for the Church until the end.”said Francis without giving details on the state of health of the pope emeritus.

Joseph Ratzinger was born in Bavaria, Germany, in 1927. He was appointed in 2005 to succeed Pope John Paul II.

Benedict XVI resigned from the papacy in 2013 saying his fragile health and advanced age would not be up to the demands of the post. It was the first resignation of a pope in over 600 years.

In 2020, a German newspaper published that he would be “severely ill”, quite fragile and with a practically inaudible voice. Since his resignation, the pope emeritus has lived in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery, in the Vatican Gardens.