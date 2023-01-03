This Tuesday (3), the pope’s second day of wake takes place. St. Peter’s Basilica, where the remains of Pope Benedict XVI rest, received about 65,000 faithful on Monday (2), the first of three days of the long wake, the Vatican said.

This number far exceeded expectations, as the government delegation in Rome estimated 35,000 visitors a day until the funeral, which will take place on Thursday (5). Five hours after opening, more than 40,000 people had already visited the exhibition of mortal remains.

For the funeral, presided over by Pope Francis next Thursday, also in St. Peter’s Square, up to 60,000 people are expected daily in the Vatican, according to the same sources, although these estimates could be revised upwards.

At the moment, the Vatican has confirmed that the only delegations officially present will be those of Italy and Germany, although the Spanish government has confirmed to Agencia EFE that the Queen Emeritus, Sofia, and the Minister of the Presidency, Felix Bolaños, will be present at the funeral.

Security in the Italian capital was reinforced on the occasion of the wake of pope emeritus Benedict XVI, with the presence of more than a thousand agents and the closing of the airspace in St. Peter’s Square during the funeral.

“Our objective is to guarantee the safety of those who wish to pay their respects,” said the mayor of Rome, Bruno Frattasi, explaining the measures adopted at the meeting for public order and security.

“We will have at least a thousand security forces agents at the funeral, no less than the number foreseen for New Year’s Eve”, said Frattasi at the end of the Sunday meeting, when he confirmed that on the day of the funeral “a interdiction of airspace over Saint Peter’s Square”.

In addition, over the three days of the wake, there will be a deployment of several mobile medical units and ambulances, as well as 500 Civil Defense volunteers who will also have the task of organizing queues and waiting times.

The wake of the pope emeritus, who died on December 31 at the age of 95, opened on Monday morning for the last farewell of the faithful. Hundreds of people lined up from dawn to enter St. Peter’s Basilica.