Georg Ganswein with Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. | Photo: Playback/Twitter

Archbishop Georg Ganswein, personal secretary of pope emeritus Benedict XVI, who died this Saturday (31), revealed that he will publish a book of his own this month in which he will present the backstage of several difficult situations faced by the pontiff, including after he became emeritus. According to him, the work will also respond to many of the slanders produced to defame the former leader of the Catholic Church.

with the name of Nient’altro che la veritá. La mia vita al fianco di Benedetto XVI – “Nothing beyond the truth. My life with Benedict XVI”, in free translation -, the book will be published in Italy by Piemme de Mondadori. There is still no forecast for publication in Brazil.

“These pages contain a personal testimony of the greatness of a serene man, a great scholar, a cardinal and a pope who made the history of our time. But they are also a first-person narrative that tries to clarify some misunderstood aspects of his pontificate and describe the true ‘Vatican world’ from within,” said Ganswein. The archbishop also highlighted that his account will reveal “obscure maneuvers that tried in vain to cast shadows on the magisterium and the actions of the German pontiff”.

Ganswein has served as personal secretary to Joseph Ratzinger since 2003, when Ratzinger was Cardinal Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.