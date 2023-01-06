CEI president Zuppi: “Ratzinger was a great example of love for the Gospel and the Church”

We report the interview in its entirety exclusive appeared on Interris.itsigned by Don Aldo Buonaiutoto His Eminence Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppipresident of the Italian Episcopal Conference

From the personal memory of Benedict XVI, to what to do to seek peace, addressing the theme of the educational crisis, the search for values ​​and a wish for the new government. These are some of the topics that his Eminence Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, president of the Italian Bishops’ Conference, addressed during the interview that he gave exclusively to Interris.it. With great clarity and simplicity, he struck important chords for a reflection on how to overcome the problems affecting our country. He called for collaboration between Church and State in order to “promote the construction and dissemination of a sense of community, of rights, of duties, but always placing the person at the center of everything”.

Your Eminence, we have just celebrated the funeral of Benedict XVI. What is the main spiritual and pastoral legacy of the Pope Emeritus to the Italian Church?

“Benedict XVI described himself as a humble worker in the Lord’s vineyard, words that make us understand the essential nature of the service he performed as the successor of Peter. He leaves a great heritage of theological and pastoral reflection: a great point of reference. I am thinking of his encyclicals, but also of the catecheses and homilies he delivered, texts of the highest value. Furthermore, he leaves the very important indication to continue to live the spirit and passion of the Second Vatican Council, so that the Church is always capable of speaking to men of every generation, and is always able to unite faith and reason, love and truth . Benedict XVI was a great example of love for the Gospel and the Church”.

Would you like to share a particular memory of the Pope Emeritus?

“An episode comes to mind that made me realize how affectionate and attentive he was towards me. After we were created cardinals, we went together with Pope Francis to greet Benedict XVI. With great affection he recalled my service at the Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere where the Pope Emeritus celebrated the 50th anniversary of his priestly ordination. We have retraced the stages of my ministry. I found him very weak, but with the desire to maintain ties with his collaborators”.

The new year opens with the situation in Ukraine which increasingly requires international mediation. From your positive experience of the pacification of Mozambique can we draw the lesson that peace is always possible? How?

“We must believe that peace is always possible and indispensable. Like war, peace too has its own logic which must be woven, proposed in such a way as to involve as many people as possible. The effort that all of us, each with his own responsibilities, must make is precisely this: to worry, indeed to despair, to achieve peace. The emotion that Pope Francis has shown (praying for peace in Piazza di Spagna on the day of the Immaculate Conception, ed) is due to the fact that this hope of him has not yet been realized. This image gives us the idea of ​​the necessary anxiety, an anxiety that we should all have until we have reached peace”.

St. John Bosco said: “Remember that education is a matter of the heart”. What answers can we give as adults and training agencies to today’s educational crisis?

“I would say that the first thing you need to realize is that there is a real educational crisis. We must not give up, or continue to offer ‘analyses’ or ‘recipes’. It’s time to take responsibility. This applies to each of us. I also believe in the need for an alliance that sees the various educational subjects working together”.

Pope Francis has asked for a CEI that does not live for itself. How can the Church be made leaner and closer to those who suffer? Can you give us some examples?

“It is necessary to know how to work more in the network, create more mechanisms of communion, go less in random order, be more streamlined and do more things, not those that serve the institution, but those necessary to answer people’s questions. Sometimes we think exactly the opposite… then the ‘machine’ becomes too big and risks becoming heavier and useless”.

Your Eminence recently recalled that the Italian Constitution inspires great values: hospitality, education, solidarity. In which areas can collaboration between the State and the Church be more effective and fruitful?

“State and Church must certainly work together to fight poverty and to promote education. True collaboration can be implemented in any field. Together they must promote the construction and dissemination of a sense of community, rights and duties, but always placing the person at the center of everything”.

Would you like to make a wish for the new government?

“I hope he doesn’t miss his opportunities. This is actually a wish I make for everyone. We are experiencing decisive months and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan is not only tactical, but I would say strategic. The government must work in order not to let this great opportunity slip through its fingers: it would mean negatively mortgaging our future and that of the next generations”.

