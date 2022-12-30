Pope emeritus Benedict XVI, whose state of health remains “stable” within the seriousness, has been able to attend a mass celebrated in his room, the director of the Vatican press office, Matteo Bruni, reported this Friday.

“Last night the Pope emeritus was able to rest well. He also participated in the celebration of the Holy Mass in his room yesterday afternoon. His condition is currently stable,” Bruni said in a brief statement.

The Vatican spokesman had explained this Thursday that the pope emeritus, 95, remained “absolutely lucid and vigilant” after confirming the day before a “worsening” of his health “due to advancing age.”

Despite his delicate state, Benedict XVI is “very serene” and he was able to concelebrate the mass with Monsignor Georg Gänswein, his personal secretary, dressed in a light stole over his robeaccording to some media outlets, citing sources close to the German pope.

The pontiff, who is “responding positively to treatment”, according to the same sources, refused to be transferred to a hospital from the Mater Ecclesiae residence, in the Vatican gardens, where he has lived apart since 2013, after his resignation, and where he continues to be under constant surveillance. by the medical teams and accompanied by Gänswein.

Pope Francis warned about the health of the emeritus pontiff in the general audience on Wednesday, when he asked for “a special prayer for Benedict XVI, who in silence is supporting the church” and is “very sick.”

Benedict XVI with Pope Francis and Georg Gänswein. Photo: Vatican Media / AFP

Numerous faithful have joined Francis’ appeal and this afternoon a mass will be celebrated for Benedict in the Basilica of Saint John Lateran, presided over by Bishop Guerino Di Tora, vicar of the Cardinal Archpriest of the Cathedral of the Diocese of Rome, episcopal see. of the popes and the oldest of the basilicas of Rome.

Since April 2, 2013, RAtzinger lives surrounded by his Vatican “family”, made up of his secretary, a doctor, a nurse and four consecrated lay women from the “Memores Domini” institute.which belongs to the Communion and Liberation movement, which divides the housework and takes care of the needs of the pope emeritus.

Benedict XVI, the first pope to renounce the pontificate since the time of Gregory XII, at the beginning of the 15th century, has rarely left the leonine walls, once to visit his inseparable brother in the hospital and in June 2020 when he traveled to Regensburg to see him again a few weeks before he died.

EFE