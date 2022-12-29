Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is “lucid”, although his state of health is “serious”, as reported on Thursday by the director of the Vatican press office, Matteo Bruni.

“The pope emeritus managed to sleep well the night before, he is fully lucid and alert and today, although his conditions remain serious, the situation is currently stable. Pope Francis renews the invitation to pray for him and accompany him in these difficult hours” , Bruni said in a brief statement.

Francis warned of the situation of the emeritus pontiff at Wednesday’s general audience, when he asked for “a special prayer for Pope Benedict XVI” and revealed that his predecessor is “very ill”.

After these statements, Bruni issued a first press release to confirm that in the last few hours there had been “a worsening” of his condition “due to advancing age”, but without giving further details about his condition.

According to some media, Benedict XVI refused to be transferred to a hospital and to leave the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, in the Vatican gardens, where he has lived in isolation since 2013, after his resignation, and where he continues to be constantly monitored by medical teams and accompanied by his secretary, the German Georg Gänswein.

In addition, according to the Italian newspaper “La Stampa”, which cites sources close to the monastery, the emeritus pontiff is “responding positively to the treatment”.

Yesterday, the Diocese of Rome announced that it was joining the prayer request made by Pope Francis at the general audience on Wednesday, when he sounded the alarm about the situation of the pope emeritus.

“I ask for a special prayer for Pope Benedict XVI who is sustaining the Church in silence and to remember that he is very sick and asking the Lord to console and support him in this witness of love for the Church until the end,” Francis said.

Since April 2, 2013, Ratzinger has been surrounded by his Vatican “family”, made up of a secretary and four consecrated laywomen from the Memores Domini Institute, belonging to the Communion and Liberation movement, who share the domestic chores and take care of the needs of the emeritus pope. .

Benedict XVI, the first pope to resign from the pontificate since the time of Gregory XII in the early 15th century, has rarely left the Leonine walls: once to visit his inseparable brother in hospital and in June 2020 when he traveled to Regensburg to see him. him again a few weeks before his death.