The former Pope Benedict XVI, 95, for whom his successor Francis asked for prayers on Wednesday, is in serious but stable condition, according to Vatican sources quoted by the local press on Thursday.

On the other hand, the lack of regulations on how to organize the steps after the death of a pope emeritus, since there is no statute on this figure, causes uncertainty about what will happen when the pope dies.

Joseph Ratzinger, 95, spent the night under the constant supervision of his doctors and medical surveillance will continue, Vatican sources said.

“His state of health has not changed since yesterday” Wednesday, said the sources, who are in contact with the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, the residence where the emeritus pope has lived apart since 2013, after his resignation.

Pope Francis announced Wednesday that his predecessor was “very ill” and that he was praying for the pontiff whose resignation in 2013 for health reasons shocked the world.

“Her health deteriorated about three days ago. It is her vital functions that are failing, including her heart”a Vatican source told AFP on Wednesday, explaining that no hospitalization is planned, since Benedict XVI’s residence has the necessary medical equipment.

Francis himself visited Benedict XVI on Wednesday, increasingly frail and in a wheelchair. Photos from his last visit, on December 1, showed a frail and visibly weakened pope.

In the last public video of Benedict XVI, released by the Vatican in August, he appeared thin, with a hearing aid and unable to speak.

Benedict XVI’s eight-year pontificate, from 2005 to 2013, was marked by multiple crises, including revelations about religious sexual abuse of minors in various countries.

His resignation, announced in Latin on February 11, 2013, was a personal decision linked to the decline in his forces and not to the pressure of scandals, said the emeritus pope in a book published in 2016.

There is no protocol for the death of a pope emeritus

It is opportune and necessary to codify the presence of an ex-bishop of Rome

Pope Francis recently stated in an interview published in the Spanish newspaper ABC that “it had not occurred to him to touch” a possible statute on the figure of an emeritus pope: “It will be that the Holy Spirit has no interest in me taking care of these things “he said then.

The steps to follow after the death of the pope are described in the Constitution “Universi Dominici Gregis”, approved by John Paul II in 1996, and except for the opening of a conclave and the destruction of the papal ring, in addition to other small details, it seems that little will change, although those nuances will be important.

But in the case of Benedict XVI, the provisions regarding the opening of the will or how and when to celebrate the funeral, They will not be taken by the camerlengo, who acts in the event of a Vacant See, as the period without a pontiff is known, but directly by Francisco.

Everything indicates that as with the Pope, the corpse will be prepared and a funeral chapel will be organized, but inside the pontifical palace, since Joseph Ratzinger has lived in the Mater Ecclesiae monastery since his resignation, inside the Vatican gardens.

It is unknown if it will be public or private, although Francis will certainly allow the veneration of the faithful in St. Peter’s Basilica.

With complete security, It will be the first time in history that a pontiff presides over the funeral of his immediate predecessor.because Francisco will celebrate the mass to which, probably, the highest authorities of all countries will be invited.

It is possible that, as in the case of the popes, there are also three coffins, but these are details that no one knows, since this is the first time for an emeritus pope.

First time in history that two potatoes coexist

The great issue not faced in the Church is whether Benedict’s case will be unique

What to do when two popes agree at the same time, or when the pope emeritus dies, It is not written in any document.

And it is that after his death there will continue to be a lack of regulations that avoid important management problems in the Vatican regarding the coexistence of two popes.

Luis Badilla, director of the page that collects Vatican information “Il Seismografo”, estimated “timely and necessary to codify the presence of a former bishop of Rome.”

For the journalist who visited Benedict XVI several times at his residence and is the author of the book “Il Monasterio” on the coexistence of the two popes, the fact that resignation is not regulated “is something that in perspective can be destabilizing for the Church “.

“It is the great gap that must be filled. The great issue not addressed in the Church is whether Benedict’s gesture will be unique or the beginning of a praxis. You have to think that a pope can resign, but also how. It may be someone who chooses to step aside or resigns saying that the Church is irreformable,” he says.

