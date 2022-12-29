Joseph Ratzinger, Pope Benedict XVI, is “serious, but stable.” This is how sources from the apartment where he resides in the convent of Mater Ecclesiae, in the Vatican gardens, defined him in the morning. A little later, the communication office of the Holy See expanded the information. “The emeritus pope has managed to rest well during the night, he is absolutely lucid and awake, and today, even though his condition is serious, he is stable. Pope Francis renews his request to pray for him and accompany him in these difficult hours, ”says the note issued by the Vatican.

The emeritus pontiff experienced a worsening of his health conditions about a week ago. But on Wednesday morning it was Pope Francis who warned of the progressive worsening of his predecessor’s condition. The tone in which he said it and the feeling that he was not in the script, increased the feeling of gravity. “I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who is supporting the Church in silence: remember him, he is very sick, we ask the Lord to console him and sustain him in this testimony of love for the Church until the end. ”, pointed out the Pontiff

Ratzinger would have refused to enter a hospital and spend his last days surrounded by the people who have accompanied him in recent months: his personal secretary, Monsignor Gänswein, and four nuns, according to what some German media have published. In any case, the latest information from the Vatican does not suggest an acceleration of the worsening of his health.

Joseph Ratzinger, 95, of Germany, resigned in February 2013 and has lived in the Mater Ecclesiae convent inside Vatican City ever since. His health conditions have remained stable in recent months, but his fragility and his advanced age, points out his environment, added to the ailments of recent days, do not bode well.

