The Holy See announced today, Thursday, the burial of the late Pope Benedict XVI in St. Peter’s Basilica, after the end of the funeral ceremony. The sarcophagus carrying the body of the Bavarian-born pope was moved from St. Peter’s Square in Rome to St. Peter’s Basilica.

The audience was excluded from this part of the funeral ceremony. The late Pope Emeritus Benedict, born Josef Ratzinger, now rests in the tomb of his Polish predecessor, Pope John Paul II, whose remains had already been moved to another location in the church years ago. The coffin was made of three layers of wood and zinc, accompanied by other things, including a text about his life and the papal period. According to the Vatican, about 50,000 faithful joined the funeral service in St. Peter’s Square, presided over by the current Pope Francis.