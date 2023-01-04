With the death of Benedict XVI, the first pope to resign in six centuries of history, the Vatican had to devise a funeral chapel and a funeral for which there was no protocol and which would be somewhat different from that of his predecessors.

The funeral of the pope emeritus, who died on December 31 at the age of 95, will take place this Thursday in Saint Peter’s Square and It will be presided over by Pope Francis, but officiated at the altar by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re.

The presence of more than 400 bishops, 4,000 priests and 1,000 journalists for a funeral that will be almost entirely like that of the “reigning” popes. except for some small details due to Benedict XVI’s emeritus status at the time of death.

Two official delegations will participate in the ceremony, from Italy and Germany, the deceased’s native country, although authorities from other countries will also attend but in a personal capacity as it is not a state funeral. Among these will be King Felipe of Belgium and his consort Matilde, the Colombian Foreign Minister, Álvaro Leyva Durán, among others.

The Italian delegation will be headed by the Head of State, Sergio Mattarella, and the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, as well as the German one, which will be chaired by the President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and the Chancellor, Olaf Sholz.

January 4 The body of Benedict XVI rests in the coffin See also US, the labor market is growing between lights and shadows in the economy The mortal remains of Benedict XVI were placed on Wednesday afternoon, after the funeral chapel had closed, in the cypress wood coffin, the first of the three in which he will be buried, in a ceremony that took place inside Peter’s Basilica and thus everything will be prepared for the funeral mass that Pope Francis will officiate tomorrow.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and EFE agencies