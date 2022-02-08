In a letter released by the Vatican on Tuesday (8), Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI asked forgiveness for cases of sexual abuse within the Catholic Church, but reiterated that he never covered up facts of this nature during the period in which he was archbishop of Munich and Freising, between 1977 and 1982.

An investigative report released in January pointed out that the pope emeritus had been informed about priests who abused children in the archdiocese at that time, but did not rule out the suspects.

Regarding the report, prepared by the law firm Westphal Spilker Wastl, Benedict XVI pointed out that a group of advisers helped him prepare an 82-page response, which required the reading and analysis of almost 8,000 pages of acts in digital format. .

“Then these contributors helped me study and analyze the expertise of nearly 2,000 pages. The result will be published later in the appendix to my letter,” wrote the pope emeritus.

Benedict XVI reaffirmed an argument that his personal secretary, Georg Gänswein, had already made on January 24, when the pope emeritus reverted back in a written statement to German investigators and admitted that he had attended a January 15, 1980, meeting in Munich to discuss the situation of a priest then suspected of pedophilia and who was later convicted of this crime, in 1986. On the occasion, the secretary of Benedict XVI highlighted that there had been “a carelessness in the editing of his statement”.

“This error, which unfortunately occurred, was unintentional and I hope it is excusable,” the pope emeritus wrote in the letter released on Tuesday. “It touched me deeply that the distraction had been used to question my veracity and even to make me appear as a liar. Even more, however, I was moved by the varied expressions of trust, the cordial testimonies, and the warm letters of encouragement I received from so many people. I am particularly grateful for the trust, support and prayer that Pope Francis has expressed to me personally.”

Benedict XVI informed that he participated in meetings with victims and “once again I can only express to all victims of sexual abuse my deep shame, my great pain and my sincere request for forgiveness”.

“I had great responsibilities in the Catholic Church. All the greater is my pain for the abuses and mistakes that took place during the time of my mandate in the respective places. Every case of sexual abuse is terrible and irreparable. To the victims of sexual abuse goes my deep compassion and regret in each of the cases,” he said.

In a review of the Munich report, Benedict’s advisers reiterated the editing error argument and argued that the pope emeritus was not aware of abuses by priests.

Regarding the 1980 meeting, they argued that the then archbishop, in addition to being unaware of the abuses committed by the priest in question, also did not know that he would be admitted to pastoral activities in the archdiocese of Munich – the only information he received is that the priest would be accommodated. in Munich to undergo therapy, the reason for which was not discussed at the meeting, nor the aggressor’s return to pastoral work.