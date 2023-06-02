In a bloody act of animal violence in the State of Mexico, a dog that was initially identified as “Benito” lost its life after being cruelly thrown into a pot of boiling oil by Sergio “N”. Although on social media he was known as “Benedict”his owners later clarified that his real name was “Scooby” and that he was part of his family, not a stray dog.

The tragedy took place on May 28, when Roberto, an eight-year-old boy, went out with “Scooby” to buy soap in the town of San Pablo Tecalco in Técamac.. In an oversight, the dog got separated from his companion and ended up near a butcher shop, finding a cruel and merciless death in just a couple of seconds.

Little Roberto, desperate to find his four-legged friend, heard a heartbreaking cry and ran in search of him. Unfortunately, his efforts were useless and “Scooby” died shortly after due to the severity of his injuries.s. Roberto keeps in his memory the last gesture of affection towards his dog, when he managed to take his paw before he left.

“Scooby” was to be euthanized

“Scooby” was not a common dog for Roberto’s family. His mother, Lucía Martínez, recalled that “Scooby” had been rescued from the hands of the Tecámac authorities, who planned to sacrifice him. From that moment, “Scooby” had become a member of the family and Roberto’s best friend.

In the face of tragic loss, Lucía Martínez revealed that the Tecámac municipal authorities initially asked her not to file a formal complaint. In exchange, they promised him that the owner of the butcher shop where the cruel act occurred would be in charge of initiating an investigation before the Attorney General of the State of Mexico.

However, after the capture of Sergio “N”, the person responsible for the murder, Mrs. Lucía has raised her voice in search of justice for “Scooby”. This act of violence has not only taken the life of a loved one, but has left Roberto without his inseparable companion, unable to run errands together or enjoy playing with other dogs.

The “Scooby” case has generated outrage in the community, with many demanding that the person responsible for such a heinous act be punished to the fullest extent of the law. In the midst of sadness and pain, the story of “Scooby” becomes a call to care for and protect animals, remembering that they too deserve respect and a dignified life.

The fight for justice continues, in honor of “Scooby” and all animals that have suffered similar acts.