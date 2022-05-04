Looks like Benedict Cumberbatch is in the mood take a break from acting after the recent Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness.

After the release of Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness (here is our review without spoilers), Benedict Cumberbatch gave an interview on IGN channelsexplaining that acting is taking away from him a lot of time that he would have liked to devote to his life, and this is starting to weigh a little.

When asked which variant of himself he would like to be, he replied:

I guess it’s a less busy one, maybe… I could become that variant very soon, which is nice, take a little break.

As you can read Benedict Cumberbatch clearly says “little pause” which it doesn’t mean that he wants to leave his job aside. As is well known, in fact, the actor’s job is very complicated, especially at certain levels. Maintaining the same rhythms over the years can become stressful, and Benedict Cumberbatch has long been a long time working between the big and the small screen, even outside the Marvel universe.

Still not confirmed that he actually takes this period of pause, but the statements leave no room for analysis, but we are sure that before doing so he will complete all the work in which he is engaged.

So when could Doctor Strange return? Of course we don’t have an answer to this, but we know that first there will be films of the caliber of Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, not to mention also the Blade films and the highly anticipated return of the Fantastic 4 expected at the end of this phase.

