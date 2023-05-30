The mystery surrounding this story seems taken from a chapter of Sherlock, the successful BBC series based on the famous character by Arthur Conan Doyle who, more than a decade ago, launched actor Benedict Cumberbatch to worldwide fame. But now he is the one investigated, not the investigator, for a strange event that occurred in his London mansion a few weeks ago and that has just come to light. Insults, knives, a cook and three terrified children star in a story that, far from being fiction, has placed the interpreter and his family in the media spotlight and has aroused the concern of the British.

As the United Kingdom press now publishes, the event occurred several weeks ago, at least a month, but the exact date of the incident has not been released. It all happened when the actor, 46 years old; his wife, theater director Sophie Hunter, 45; and his three sons—Christopher, seven; Hal Auden, five; and Finn, four, were at his north London home, valued at more than four million euros, and began to hear screams coming from the garden. A man entered the door of the residence and began to shout insults at the family. “I know you’ve moved here and I hope it burns,” he bellowed. In addition, he uprooted one of the plants and threw it against one of the walls of the house, he spat on the family telephone and even ripped it off with a kitchen knife.

The man in question is Jack Bissell, 35, a cook who worked at the Beaumont, a luxurious five-star hotel located in Mayfair, one of the most central and luxurious areas of the British capital. He was party chef —that is, one of the line cooks who is in charge of a specific product or preparation— in the establishment during two periods, between 2017 and 2018 and also between 2019 and 2020. It is unknown if he had any kind of relationship with Cumberbatch , Hunter or his family.

“Of course, the whole family was absolutely terrified and they thought that this man was going to enter their house and harm them,” a source close to the family told the British media that reported the news, such as the Daily Mail, which previewed it exclusively on the afternoon of Monday, May 29. “Luckily she never got that far. Benedict and Sophie have spent many sleepless nights, worried about becoming a target again. The fact that it was a targeted assault makes it that much scarier.”

Martin Freeman and Benedict Cumberbatch, protagonists of the series ‘Sherlock’. BBC

It has not been known when Bissell’s intrusion took place, but it is known that on May 10 he went to the courts of Wood Green, a neighborhood in north London, to testify, as he has now revealed when the media have been able to access the sentence . He did not bring defense attorneys and pleaded guilty. His sentence has consisted of a fine of 250 pounds (almost 290 euros) and a restraining order for three years from the Cumberbatch-Hunter family and the area in which they live. Bissell did not clarify the reasons that led him to attack the home of the two-time Oscar nominee, but his intentions were clear. Before the raid, he allegedly bought two pita breads from a nearby store and yelled at the shopkeeper that he was going to break into the family home and that he was going to “burn it to the ground”. The cook has a record, because he was arrested in 2015 for protesting against the British military intervention in Syria, in addition to having been convicted of robbery, three crimes against property, one of public order and another drug offense.

nor the interpreter of Doctor Strange nor his family have appeared in the media in recent weeks. The actor is these days in New York filming a new series, Erica thriller for Netflix where he gives life to a father who is looking for his missing son, and has not spoken of the incident other than through that family spokesman. But this is not the first time he has suffered a similar incident. In 2004, while filming in South Africa, he was kidnapped by six men who wanted to lock him in a trunk. “He taught me that you come into this world the same way you leave: alone. He made me want to live a somewhat less ordinary life, ”he explained then, as the newspaper collects The Telegraph. In addition, in 2015 a woman, a fan of Sherlock Holmes novels bordering on obsession, began to leave red ribbons in her car and in her house, the same one that has now been robbed —and which she had just bought— and to which the woman came on at least two occasions. The police had to intervene and prevent him from contacting the actor, and he had to tighten security for him while he was performing the role of Hamlet in a packed Barbican theater in London.