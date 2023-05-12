Home page politics

The archdiocese of Bamberg has been without an archbishop for more than half a year. Various names are circulating, including a very prominent one.

Bamberg – A good six months ago, the surprising personal details were announced: Pope Francis accepted the resignation request from Archbishop Ludwig Schick of Bamberg. Although this was still two years away from the official retirement age for Catholic bishops. But he wanted to make room for a younger man, Schick had explained.

Benedict’s confidante Gänswein soon in Bavaria? “Tension Grows”

Since then, people have been puzzled: who will be the new archbishop? Bamberg is not an insignificant diocese, Bavarian voices traditionally have a strong weight in the Catholic Church in Germany. “After six months of vacancy, the excitement is growing as to who will be the new archbishop and when the decision will be made,” says archdiocese spokesman Harry Luck. “We’re also looking at Paderborn, where the bishopric became vacant a month earlier and no successor has yet been appointed.”

When it comes to candidates, a prominent name always comes up: Georg Gänswein, longtime private secretary of the late Pope Emeritus Benedict. The 66-year-old needs a new job – according to media reports, the Pope has suggested that he return to Germany. And since he is archbishop, an adequate position must be found for him.

So the Franconian Rome instead of the original? Like Rome, Bamberg was built on seven hills and is therefore often compared to the Italian metropolis. Should it come to that, reform-oriented forces are unlikely to react with much enthusiasm. Gänswein is considered to be conservative and sees the unity of the church in danger as a result of the synodal path.

Pope is free in the Bamberg decision – Gänswein not the only candidate

According to the State Church Treaty between Bavaria and the Vatican, the Pope is free to decide when appointing a new archbishop. A list of suitable candidates is drawn up by the cathedral chapter, but Francis is not bound by it.

Günter Hess, head of the diocesan council, describes the atmosphere in the archdiocese as tension is rising. It is hoped that the new Archbishop will offer “open cooperation based on the resolutions of the synodal path”. Whoever follows Schick will not be able to escape the numerous crises in the Catholic Church in tranquil Bamberg either: the number of people leaving is high, cases of abuse keep coming to light, and when it comes to reform issues, progressive and conservative forces are quite irreconcilable.

In addition to Gänswein, other names are circulating: In the Bavarian episcopacy, the move to Bamberg would mean promotion to archbishop for Bishop Franz Jung (56) from Würzburg or for Bishop Stefan Oster (57) from Passau.

