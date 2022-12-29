He clung to life for 3 weeks after the serious accident. Benedetto Pensati didn’t make it, he was only 14 years old

A little boy of only 14, by name Benedict Think, lost his life after three weeks of agony. Benny, that’s how his friends called him, was hospitalized in the Buccheri La Ferla hospital, after a serious accident in the province of Palermo, while he was aboard his electric moped.

Has fought for three weeks within the walls of the health facility, everyone hoped and prayed that he would recover. Unfortunately, on the morning of December 28, his heart broke stopped forever.

You fought like a lion, but life is sometimes unfair. Protect us all from above, I will never stop thinking about you.

With these words the sister Sarah greeted Benedetto Pensati through social networks.

The many farewell posts for Benedetto Pensati

After the sad news, there were many posts published on Facebook by friends who wanted to remember him and say hello for the last time.

You didn’t deserve all of this, you’ve always been good to everyone and you always saw the good in everything. I will miss you so much my soul, this time you will protect me and not me to you.

Also John Giallombardomayor of Ficarazzi, wanted to express his condolences on behalf of the whole community, after the news of the 14-year-old’s passing.

I would like to express the deep condolences of the entire administration on learning of the unjust loss of Benedetto Pensati. This sad news shocks and grieves the entire Ficarazzi community, which today gathers around the Pensati-Pecoraro family. Hello little Benny.

The agony of this 14-year-old boy began last December 9, while he was on the state road 113, between Bagheria and Ficarazzi, aboard his electric moped. Suddenly, he is collided with a car which proceeded in the opposite direction.

After the alarm, Benedetto Pensati was immediately transported to the hospital and subjected to a surgery. For three weeks, he struggled to hang on to life, until the sad news of his passing.