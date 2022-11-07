Dario Ismael Benedetto was one of the great protagonists of Sunday afternoon at the La Pedrera Stadium, in San Luis, for the Champions Trophy that consecrated Racing over Boca Juniors with a 2-1 victory, since “Pipa” made controversial gestures which also led to the suspension of the meeting.
It is that the “Xeneize”, after Facundo Tello’s red to the center forward, left with six players (Villa, Varela, Advíncula, Zambrano had already been kicked out), and as established by the Regulations, he could not continue playing the match because the minimum number of players on the field is seven.
According to the TyC Sports journalist Germán García Grova, part of the AFA Disciplinary Court, intends to apply four or more sanction dates to Darío Benedetto, who made gestures as if the match would be “fixed” for Racing, which caused the immediate expulsion by judge Tello, and the subsequent suspension of the match.
If the suspension is confirmed, Benedetto will not be able to play the first four or more dates of the Professional League in 2023, applying as background the case of Milton Leyendeker, defender of Agropecuario expelled in Copa Argentina precisely against Boca, but fulfilling the sanction in the First National.
