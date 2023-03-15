Benedetti says that he will not contest the mayoralty of Barranquilla and remains in Venezuela

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Ambassador Armando Benedetti
Twitter @AABenedetti
Ambassador Armando Benedetti
In a recent interview with EL TIEMPO, the ambassador assured that they still had to make progress in relations.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Given the rumors in recent days about the fate of Armando Benedetti, Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, he himself affirms that he will not leave his diplomatic post because he is a candidate for mayoralty or governorship in his country.
It had been said that the Mayor of Barranquilla, where he is from, awaited him. Also that he would be called to be part of the government of Gustavo Petro, but through a tuir, he assures that he remains in Caracas.
“No, no, and I am not going to run for mayor or governor! I thank those who have thought of me for the next local elections; my work in Venezuela is still unfinished despite how far we have come. We still have a long way to go. consolidate brotherhood between peoples,” he wrote on the social network.
No, no, and I am not going to run for mayor or governor! I thank those who have thought of my name for the next local elections; My work in Venezuela is still unfinished despite how far we have come. We need to consolidate the brotherhood between the peoples.
— Armando Benedetti (@AABenedetti) March 15, 2023
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Benedetti #contest #mayoralty #Barranquilla #remains #Venezuela
Leave a Reply