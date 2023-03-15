Benedetti says that he will not contest the mayoralty of Barranquilla and remains in Venezuela

Given the rumors in recent days about the fate of Armando Benedetti, Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, he himself affirms that he will not leave his diplomatic post because he is a candidate for mayoralty or governorship in his country.

It had been said that the Mayor of Barranquilla, where he is from, awaited him. Also that he would be called to be part of the government of Gustavo Petro, but through a tuir, he assures that he remains in Caracas.

“No, no, and I am not going to run for mayor or governor! I thank those who have thought of me for the next local elections; my work in Venezuela is still unfinished despite how far we have come. We still have a long way to go. consolidate brotherhood between peoples,” he wrote on the social network.