Mazatlan.- Nicolás Benedetti spoke at a press conference prior to the match against Pachuca this Friday and the Colombian pointed out that the Purple team must leave the last positions and little by little reverse the situation.

“We know that what happened in the last tournament cannot happen again. Obviously they don’t just tell us that, we have to show it on the pitch. So we are going to seek to get ahead and get the results”, commented Benedetti.

About the reinforcements of the team, he hopes that they can help them achieve better results.

“Some players have done the entire preseason, and others have joined over time. We look for them to help us play our best game,” said the Colombian.

Benedetti hopes that injuries will not affect them as much as last tournament and commented that most of the team is 100 percent ready to start the tournament.

“I think that we are all at 100, there are one or another injured teammateWe are excited about the start of the tournament, we know what the coaching staff wants. Mazatlán can make history, win the championship, with a lot of desire to reverse the situation,” said the Colombian.

Benedetti accepted that a more intense group has been seen in the preseason and hopes that this translates to the pitch.

“This season, you will see a team very hungry to win, I have seen a team with a lot of intensity, wanting to do their best.

We have the players to go win anywhere, give our best and start reaping the rewards,” said Nicolás Benedetti.

Regarding the tight schedule in this tournament for the League tournament and the Leagues Cup, he knows that the work in the preseason is key to getting ahead during the semester.

“The key is in the day to day training, We will have a tight schedule at times and that is where the work will take us forward”, commented Benedetti.

Nicolás knows that Pachuca has some casualties due to the call-up in the Mexican team, but he knows that they should not focus so much on the rival and they should focus on their game in order to come out with the three points this Friday.