Livigno – Leonardo Benedetti tries again. With Bari he saw Serie A vanish at the last breath. “So let’s hope we can make it this time, with Sampdoria.” Spezzino, born in 2000, Sampdoria since 2018, a season in the Spring, then on loan and now the return to the base. Offensive but complete midfielder, in Puglia he made the leap in quality, coached by former Sampd’oro Mignani. Now seek confirmation, with the teachings of Maestro Pirlo, in this Dorian run-up that begins in the mountains of Livigno.

After the excellent season in Bari, he will finally be able to play his chances in the Sampdoria. Samp has a lot of faith in you.

«I’m happy to be back, we’re working to be ready for the start of the championship. Being coached by Pirlo has an effect, I remember his run when he won the World Cup, I was 6 years old. Especially for us midfielders it’s a privilege to be coached by him: he’s giving me a big hand, we’re starting to understand his ideas to find our identity ».

How did he get there at Sampdoria?

«I was in the Spezia youth team, Osti and Invernizzi wanted me with whom I have always had a great time once I arrived. In the year I was in the Primavera I often went to Marassi to see the first team, it will be nice to play there in the Sampdoria shirt. This is a historic club that deserves Serie A».

Which you saw fade in the playoff final against Cagliari with that goal by Pavoletti in the 94th minute…

«I had an important year in Bari, I had a great time, the course was incredible, a magic had been created between the city and the team, it’s just a pity about the final epilogue. Nice beating, it’s hard not to think about it but we need to reset hoping that it’s the right year to hit the target».

Do you feel more ready after this year in Puglia?

«Yes, Bari is a square that is justifiably demanding but incredible as is the blucerchiata one, I’m ready and motivated, I would like to be a protagonist. Mister Mignani is from Genoa, his assistant Vergassola played for the Sampdoria, we often talked about Sampdoria and they explained to me how nice it is to experience it as a first team player».

He experienced a championship in crescendo, with the highlight being the goal at San Nicola against Sudtirol which took Bari to the final.

«That was the strongest emotion I’ve had since playing football, and if I think about it, I get goosebumps. I’m a modern mezzala I like to attack but I know that you also need to defend, have balance. But I focus on insertions, it’s important to score goals, you help the team, you can’t think that only the forwards should score».

And she does it well. Even in Marassi you left your mark.

«Yes, the one against Genoa under the South was my best goal, even if it counted for little because the games in the standings were already done. Last year I scored 3 goals plus one in the playoffs, at Imola I had reached 5, when I shoot I almost always shoot with my neck, but it’s all a matter of instinct».

Do you have a role model in your role?

«Zielinski: combines physicality, quality, technique, it’s important to have someone to inspire you to improve. Here at Sampdoria, even if in different roles, I admire Gabbiadini, a great striker and it’s a pleasure to see Borini as a great player and professional. I have many examples to follow».

Find someone you knew?

«Some young players I played with in the Primavera, like Giordano. And Ricci: I made my debut in Spezia in B replacing him, nice to find him again. It will be the first time against Spezia as an opponent, as a child I went to the stadium, it will be an extra emotion. And I’m happy to be able to play in Liguria».

Spezia, Pesaro, Bari, Genoa: apart from Imola, it has always played on the sea.

“Yes, it’s true. And that’s something I like. The sea is important to me, even in winter I walk along the seafront with friends, my girlfriend and my dog: he’s an English bulldog, I called him Gaetano, I always take him with me, even to the beach, he likes water too».

Why did you choose football?

«A matter of passion, it is something you are born with, no one can instill it in you. As a child I was always with the ball, first it was fun and then luckily a job, everyone’s dream. Already in kindergarten we played practice matches with oranges, but the plastic ones helped me to refine my technique».

Education?

«I did the classics, the first three years in public school, then I entered the first team, trained in the morning and completed privately. I liked Italian, one day I would like to continue, I would like to do Architecture».

The midfielders are the architects of football, and then he’s also called Leonardo…

«Exactly, everything fits perfectly, sooner or later I’ll start again».

Other hobbies?

«Playstation, here we play a bit of Fifa, but my favorite is Call of Duty, I play it online with friends».

Will he be happy at the end of the season if…?

“If our goal comes true, to bring Sampdoria back to Serie A. Personally I hope to make a few appearances and score a few goals to help my teammates, but the team counts: if it goes well, the individuals emerge”.

More dangerous rivals?

«It’s hard to say, especially in the summer, last season teams that I thought were in the running for promotion were relegated. The B is fought, unpredictable ».