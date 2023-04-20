The Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, “has no idea what he is talking about,” the White House said on Thursday a few hours after the meeting between presidents Gustavo Petro and Joe Biden.

In an interview with various Colombian radio stations, The ambassador maintained that the US “has been negotiating for months” with the regime of Nicolás Maduro the lifting of the sanctions against them.

“First, negotiations have been going on for about five or six months between Casa Blanca and Miraflores. Two, there has always been an intermediary. Three, President (Gustavo) Petro took the initiative,” he said in one of them.

Benedetti went further by indicating that the uprising is imminent Well, Joe Biden’s administration does not want that decision to affect him in his electoral campaign for the 2024 presidential elections and that it will take force in the fall.

“Benedetti has no idea what he is talking about. Nobody in the US government talks to him,” a senior White House source told this newspaper.

Armando Benedetti, Colombian ambassador to Venezuela.

What is certain is that the issue of Venezuela and the sanctions will be on the table when Petro and Biden meet this Thursday. The Colombian government, which has a conference on this country on Tuesday of next week in Bogotá, has been insisting that the punishments against the regime must be lifted so that the dialogues with the opposition can prosper.

But in an interview with EL TIEMPO, Juan González, White House National Security Advisor for the Western Hemisphere, was emphatic that any adjustment to the sanctions regime will depend on concrete progress in the restoration of democracy.

“We have been very clear that we are more than willing to lift the pressure of sanctions, but based on concrete steps towards free and fair elections in the country. If we do it unilaterally, the relief will not be for the Venezuelan people, but rather for the pockets of those who have stolen billions of dollars from the people of Venezuela. So, for us that is the base, to establish a base in which Venezuelans can decide and elect their leaders, whoever they are. That is the conversation that we want to have and there is affinity between the United States and Colombia in that”, said the Advisor.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

