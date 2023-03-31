“A large participation of young people emerges from the congress, who present double the number of scientific works compared to previous years, and the need to insist on hospital-territorial integration. There are many funds that arrived with the Pnrr for the development of territorial medicine that we do not have previously implemented”. So Antonio Benedetti, president of Fismad (Italian Federation of digestive system diseases societies) and director of the Uoc Gastroenterology hospital of Ancona, on the sidelines of the 29th National Congress of digestive diseases promoted by Fismad, which brings together around 1,800 gastroenterologists in Rome.

In his presentation, Benedetti recalled that precisely on the Ministerial Decree 70 – or the ‘Regulation defining the qualitative, structural, technological and quantitative standards relating to hospital care’ – “Fismad presented in April 2022 to the Ministry of Health a proposal for a revision to bring the hospital catchment area to 300-600 thousand inhabitants; provide for a Gastroenterology and Digestive Endoscopy Unit (not just endoscopy) in a hub and spoke, and set up a specialized gastroenterology network with an emergency network within it, so that everyone we realize that hospitals can improve their operations if we create a very good territory”.