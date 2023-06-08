Armando Benedetti has assured that his invectives against President Gustavo Petro and the one who until recently was his number two, Laura Sarabia, were the product of anger and drink. However, his words have generated a political earthquake in Colombia whose dimensions for now are not easy to calculate. He has felt intimidated since then and has just asked the Prosecutor’s Office to protect him and his family due to the threats he is receiving directly and indirectly “from very powerful people.” “The threats are very serious,” Benedetti told this newspaper.

The former ambassador to Venezuela was removed from office for conspiring against Sarabia, Petro’s right-hand man. His removal from office did not sit well with him and he gave two interviews in which he insinuated that Petro’s campaign, of which he was head, was inflated by irregular money. He slipped that both he and the president have a cocaine problem. In some WhatsApp audios that were released, he goes even further and he goes as far as to say that if he spoke they would all end up in prison. The Prosecutor’s Office has taken over the case.

Benedetti had remained silent for 36 hours, since he justified his bravado by alcohol and the resentment he felt at being politically displaced. He and Sarabia, who was his subordinate at the time, formed the hard core of the leftist campaign and were behind all the large supporters and mobilizations that eventually led Petro to the Presidency. Benedetti thought of being appointed minister or another position close to Petro, but he was sent to Venezuela as ambassador because he was being pursued by various legal cases that could harm the Government. Benedetti took it as an exile. Sarabia, on the other hand, stayed with Petro, literally in the next office.

That difference in treatment ate away at the ambassador for months, who almost a year later tried to return to Bogotá to a relevant position. So, according to him, Petro and Sarabia gaslighted him and left him to his fate. It is believed that he was the one who leaked to the magazine Week that Sarabia’s babysitter had been subjected to a polygraph for being suspected of having stolen a briefcase with money from her boss. Benedetti further spread suspicion on Twitter, doubting the origin of that money and letting it fall that Sarabia tapped phones. The Prosecutor’s Office went to check if that was the case and discovered that the babysitter had had her phone tapped during the investigation into the robbery. It was the beginning of the end for Sarabia, which they accuse of abuse of power, and also for Benedetti, for plotting in the shadows.

She left discreetly, thanking Petro for his support during these months, but he has been raising a cloak of suspicion over the president. His words have caused the biggest government crisis in these ten months. The opposition has taken the opportunity to request the dismissal of the president and an in-depth investigation into what happened. The prosecutor, Francisco Barbosa, has opened some inquiries and, disproportionately, has described this as the worst human rights case in Colombia. Barbosa, from his position, clearly opposes the president.

Benedetti says he has proof of those threats that have led him to ask for protection. The politician was photographed this Wednesday with a leather jacket, a black cap and a suitcase at a boarding gate at the Bogotá airport. Some journalists reported that he was leaving because he felt his life was threatened, but he denied it, saying he was traveling to Europe for a family matter. In a few days he will be back. Just around the corner awaits the political mess he has helped create.

