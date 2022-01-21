Food blogger Benedetta Rossi underwent a delicate back surgery: here’s how she is now and her first words

After the news of an upcoming hospitalization for back surgery, the food blogger Benedetta Rossi has posted a new update. A photo on Instagram in the hospital bed, right after the operation.

She’s gone! The intervention was successful 🙏❤️. I’m fine … but this is the best smile I can make right now ☺️

Three days ago, Benedetta informed her fans of the news. For a while, she would have had to step away from social channels due to a gentle back surgery that he had been putting off for too long. A news that the very popular and highly appreciated food blogger had given with the smile on the face. That smile that all of Italy has now learned to love.

Here I am at 10:27 on this Tuesday in January while I try to smile at Marco who takes a picture of me 😊. It’s a bit of a forced smile, I actually have some concerns. I just received a confirmation and in a couple of days I will have to be hospitalized to face a back surgery that I have been postponing for too long. Communicating these delicate aspects of life on social media is complicated, but I will try to do it as sincerely as possible.

Yesterday another photo appeared on his social profile. A photo at the hospital entrance with her husband Marco. The man has supported her for many years now, both in their private life and in his career.

Snapshot a few minutes before admission. Marco accompanied me up to here, now I have to try to be strong, but I know I’m not alone, I love you so much!

A little while ago the post-surgery photo arrived and in a few hours it attracted the attention of over 244 thousand people and reached beyond 32 thousand comments.

Many fans, but also colleagues from the entertainment world, who have them wished to recover soon and to go back to doing what he loves most, cooking his recipes for the whole of Italy!