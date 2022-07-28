The food blogger indulged in a long outburst in which she recounted her experience

Without a doubt Benedetta Rossi is one of the most loved characters in the world of social media. In these last hours, the food blogger has returned to be talked about for having let herself go to an outlet that has not gone unnoticed in the eyes of her fans. Let’s find out what happened together.

Thanks to her sympathy and simplicity Benedetta Rossi is one of the most loved characters in the world of the web. A few hours ago the food blogger she became the protagonist of a live Instagram in which she vented against a scam that is circulating on the net these days.

The food blogger confessed that numerous fake profiles in her name circulate on the web through which one would be disseminated advertising. Benedetta Rossi has made it known that she has already notified the competent authorities even if the resolution of this situation would seem a very complicated matter.

In this regard these were the words from the food blogger:

They are scammers and are sites that open and close, we can not do anything, you report, report and report when you see it.

According to his words, therefore, unfortunately resolving this situation turns out to be very complicated. One of the few things that can be done is to ignore these profiles that advertise in the name of Benedetta Rossi.

But what exactly is the he cons circulating on the net and concerning Benedetta Rossi? As already mentioned, there are fake profiles that would sell some products in the name of the food blogger.

In detail it is products concerning weight loss. It must be said that the food blogger has never released the authorization for this to happen, just as she has never released the authorization to use her face for the sale of these products. So the profiles in question have in no way been approved by the fashion blogger who recommends not buying these items and ignoring them.