At Il Salone Del Book 2023, Benedetta Rossi explains the reasons for the outburst that has gone viral

On the occasion of the event the “Salone Del Libro 2023”, Blessed Rossi she became the protagonist of some unpublished statements regarding her outburst that went viral on social media. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

During the first days of May, Benedetta Rosi had let herself go to a tough guy outburst on social media. The food blogger had published a video on his Instagram profile to respond to all the people he had raised numerous criticisms against her because of her recipes.

A few weeks after the incident, the woman wanted to explain the reasons which led her to let off steam on social media. On the occasion of his intervention at “The Book Fair 2023”, the woman said:

I’ve never complained. I let the criticisms slide by. But when criticism becomes the pretext to attack people like me, those who believe in healthy and basic values, I felt the need to explode. To stand up for these people. When I speak, you hear a little. There are, however, people who do not feel and who absorb what they read. And maybe that upsets them.

According to your statements, the cook wanted to take the defences simple people who are mocked every day:

Knowing that people who follow me read bad things written against them and already have their own problems to solve, disturbs me. It makes me sick. I wonder what the underlying reason is for harassing people who have done nothing wrong except live worthily. This started my outburst. I didn’t expect it to get this big echo. But if it served to pull the ears a little and to find a little healthy education and respect on social media.

Finally, with these words Benedetta Rossi concluded hers speech: