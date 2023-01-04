Benedetta Rossi is worried about Aunt Giulietta, the day after Grandma Blandina’s funeral she collapsed from too much pain

It hasn’t been an easy time for Blessed Rossi, the foodblogger loved by all of Italy. Grandma Blandina has passed away forever. All her numerous followers had come to know her, Benedetta had always shared photos of her with Aunt Giulietta. The two were inseparable, but lately the health conditions of both had worsened.

After a long absence following the loss of her beloved grandmother, the foodblogger is back on social media. She explained to his virtual friends that she needed a few days to close herself in his pain, but now she needed to vent again because of a new concern.

I took a couple of days of silence, but I’ve decided that I’ll start walking by the sea again in the morning and get back into good habits. I wanted to thank you for all the messages of affection. It’s been a complicated week for the whole family, grandma was the heart of the house.

Benedetta Rossi then explained that who has suffered more the loss, it was aunt Juliet. The day after her funeral, she didn’t feel well. She had low blood pressure and she didn’t want to wake up. The same doctor confirmed to the family that her reaction was real due to ache of the loss.

We’re trying to make her understand that she must be strong for us too and I’m sure she’ll amaze us once again with her will to live and keep smiling.

Not long ago, Benedetta had told her concerns on social media, grandmother Blandina had gotten worse and aunt Giulietta had had a small heart attack.

They had been separated for a while, but then the photo of theirs meeting I had moved and excited the many followers of the foodblogger.

Benedetta Rossi can count on thelove and theaffection of many people.