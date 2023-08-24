The food blogger became the protagonist of a video in which she appeared in tears: what happened

Blessed Rossi is without a doubt one of the most loved characters in the world of the web. On social networks, the food blogger is very popular and often, in addition to sharing posts related to her work, she also makes public moments of her private life. Over the last few hours, Benedetta has posted a video in which she has not been able to hold back the tears. Let’s find out together what happened.

Blessed Rossi in tears on social media. As already anticipated, in the last few hours the food blogger has been making a lot of talk about herself due to a video shared on her Instagram page which has certainly not gone unnoticed.

The food blogger explained why she couldn’t keep the tears, thus showing herself moved in the images shared on her social page. These were the words of Benedetta Rossi:

I’m looking for some photos that are important to me to put in my new book. I’m doing something a bit emotionally demanding, that is, I thought I’d do everything in 10 minutes, however, I’ve been here all day.

Continuing with his speech, the food bloggers he then added:

In the new book, I would like to include photos that have been significant for me and for my journey, therefore, I set out to research and reviewed all the photos and videos I have had since 2011 and there are some very emotional moments that make me move and others that make me laugh a lot.

Benedetta Rossi remembers her aunt Giulietta: “Here I really burst into tears”

Benedetta Rossi later shared an Instagram Story that portrays her aunt Juliet, to which she was very close. To the image in question, Benedetta accompanied a moving caption; these were her words: