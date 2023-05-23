On the occasion of the “Salone Del Libro 2023” event, Benedetta Rossi made herself the protagonist of some unpublished statements regarding her outburst that went viral on social media. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

During the first days of May, Benedetta Rosi had let herself go to a harsh outburst on social media. The food blogger had posted a video on her Instagram profile to respond to all the people who had raised numerous criticisms against her because of her recipes.

A few weeks after the incident, the woman wanted to explain the reasons that led her to let off steam on social media. On the occasion of her speech at “Il Salone Del Libro 2023”, the woman said: “I have never complained. I let the criticisms slide by. But when criticism becomes the pretext to attack people like me, those who believe in healthy and basic values, I felt the need to explode. To stand up for these people. When I speak, you hear a little. There are, however, people who do not feel and who absorb what they read. And maybe this thing upsets them”.

According to her statements, the cook wanted to defend the simple people who are mocked every day: “Knowing that the people who follow me read bad things written against them and already have their problems to solve, disturbs me. It makes me sick. I wonder what the underlying reason is for harassing people who have done nothing wrong except live worthily. This started my outburst. I didn’t expect it to get this big echo. But if it served to pull the ears a little and to rediscover a bit of healthy education and respect on social media”.

Finally, Benedetta Rossi concluded her speech with these words: “I feel a strong sense of responsibility because I reach so many people. The message that must pass is that one must never offend, exclude or make fun of”.