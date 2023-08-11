Blessed Rossi he is without a doubt one of the most loved social characters. His pages count an impressive number of followers and his cooking videos are among the most viewed and appreciated. But do you know what the food blogger did before becoming famous? Let’s find out together.

In these days the name of Benedetta Rossi is occupying ample space in the pages of the gossip newspapers for the mourning that has struck her. A few days ago, in fact, the food blogger announced her death aunt Juliet. After a few days of silence, Benedetta returned to social media where she wanted to send a message to all those who, like her, are having a bad time. These were her words about it:

A few days ago my Aunt Giulietta passed away, just eight months after the death of my grandmother Blandina, for me they were two very hard blows. They were two pillars of my life and have always been present throughout my journey. Now that they are gone I have to go on trying to pass on their example and their values, but this video is above all to communicate that I feel so fragile, lost and frightened.

Finally, the food blogger concluded her social outburst with these words:

Even if on social networks there is always a tendency to flaunt self-confidence and to show only successes, what I want to communicate is that real life is not like that at all. Reality sooner or later puts us in front of our insecurities, our defeats and there’s nothing wrong with admitting them, showing them and asking for help if necessary… we have the right to be fragile.

Benedetta Rossi, what did she do before becoming famous and what is her educational qualification?

But what was Benedetta’s life like before becoming one of the food blogger most favorite ever? Perhaps not everyone knows that Benedetta has a degree in Production and health of aquatic organisms. As she has always been passionate about KitchenBenedetta Rossi also worked as an assistant cook in a restaurant.

In 2009 he entered the world of social media through which he became one of the most loved and most followed characters ever. With his sympathy and spontaneity, in fact, Blessed has managed to enter the hearts of many people.