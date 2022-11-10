The food blogger updated her followers on the health conditions of Aunt Giulietta to whom she is very attached.

Benedetta Rossi is one of the most famous and popular food bloggers on social media. The way of understanding cooking and relating to her fans have made her very popular for all lovers of the genre. With Benedetta cooking has become simple, thanks to the recipes where she explains the procedures step by step.

But in addition to the world of cooking, Benedetta is very popular on social media where the food blogger talks about various events in her life. For some weeks Benedetta has not been going through a good period, the fault of some family members who have had health problems.

In particular the aunt Juliet to which Benedetta is very attached. Juliet was hospitalized due to a heart attack and Benedetta wanted to update fans on her health conditions.

The situation a few days ago seemed to be improving and in fact Benedetta on social media said: “Fortunately, she is now being treated and stable, but she too is very tired, tired and worried about her grandmother“. Grandmother Blandina it’s getting worse every day. “Grandma is getting worse every day, the doctor told us she could die tomorrow or in a month, it depends on the heart how much it can get by” – he said.

After a few days Benedetta returned to update the fans on social networks regarding the conditions of aunt Juliet. “I’m back now because I’ve been to visit Aunt Giulietta in the hospital. They haven’t discharged her yet, but she’s fine. The values ​​are normal. On Thursday they almost certainly send her home. I stayed very little, ten minutes maximum, because you can’t stay”- he said visibly happy that everything is working out for the best.

Benedetta then told a little anecdote that happened to him in the hospital.

There aunt Juliet talking to a nurse he said: “This is Benedetta, my niece, do you know she loves me a lot? Every day she comes to see me, even at 10 pm if she has to work. She made me a lot of tenderness, she was keen to tell the nurse. Among other things, she told me that in the Aunt Juliet ward she conquered everyone with her sweet but decisive way of doing things, with her strong vitality and kindness. I am not saying that she has become the mascot of the department, but she has all been fond of her“.