Benedetta Rossi, the beloved cook from the Marche region, had to operate. The woman underwent back surgery and had to stop for a while. No videos and no cooking recipes for her, now just rest.

Now her husband Marco is taking care of her, the man after his resignation joked with his wife saying “we took an office chair so she is more relieved”.

Right now the foodblogger is overwhelmed by her situation, but she’s also happy to finally be back home and is relieved. But on social media he explained: “We have to be very careful at this moment ”.

Finally, the foodblogger specified that now she can have breakfast at home and is happy in the company of Marco, the surgery was not easy and the cut is still very painful:

How nice to have breakfast at home and sleep on my bed. It still hurts me, because there are six inches of cut. I feel a little insecure, I’m afraid of getting hurt and we have to go slowly these days because the surgery was still on Friday. But I slept last night, I slept enough.

Benedetta Rossi will now have to face rehabilitation and physical exercises for her back. It will take at least thirty days of rest to get back to work. Followers will be waiting patiently for his return and his beloved recipes.