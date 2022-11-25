Blessed Rossi is one of the most followed and loved food bloggers. Her simplicity, her sympathy and the way she speaks are the qualities that the audience prefers the most.

The well-known cook is also used to sharing the important moments of her life. She let everyone in on the disappearance of her dog Cloud, Cloud’s adoption and when she was back surgery and she had to get away from her beloved kitchen for a while.

Recently, Benedetta Rossi is shown in tears on social media. She needed to let off steam and she wanted to do it with all those people who follow and support her every day. She often showed her photos of the grandmother and of aunt on his social channels. Unfortunately, the health conditions of the two women have deteriorated.

It’s a bit complicated for me this period, it’s a bit complicated even putting myself in front of my cell phone. Grandma is getting worse day by day, the doctor told us that she could die tomorrow or in a month it depends on the heart how much she can carry on. Aunt Juliet had a small heart attack a few days ago and, fortunately, we recognized it. She is being treated, but she too is tired. Plus she’s worried about her grandmother. Obviously the doctor said that it is a heart of a 98-year-old person and therefore Aunt Giulietta could also die sooner than grandmother.

In every shot published on social networks by Benedetta Rossi, the two women are always together, yes they support each other and their bond has always given a smile to the many followers of the most loved food blogger.

Many comments, hearts and reactions arrived in support of Benedetta. The foodblogger you then published another shotwith which he showed his grandmother and aunt together again and accompanied it with these words: