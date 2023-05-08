The long outburst of foodblogger Benedetta Rossi on social media, against all those who judge and criticize her and her community

Blessed Rossi she showed herself disappointed and with teary eyes in a video on Instagram. Although she has always been a true and sincere person, she has found herself under the crosshairs of critics and unpleasant comments.

Credit photo: Homemade by Benedetta – Instagram

She defined herself as a person who doesn’t get angry easily, but she decided to express her thoughts, because this time she really has them had enough. As long as she was being criticized, she tried to let every word slip on her. But now, it’s her whole community of hers that comes literally insulted and this toad chose not to swallow it.

The outburst of Benedetta Rossi

Benedetta explained in her video that, lately, articles and videos spread on social networks, they judge his way of cooking. The products too “cheap” which he uses in his recipes e “those people who follow it, who use cheap products and ready-made puff pastry”.

To these people, the foodblogger wanted to say that feel disgust and that they have no right to judge the lives of others. Because, even if they have the time to devote to complex and classy recipes, even if they have the time to go shopping with super products or go to chic posts for tastings to then share on social networks, there are people who have to stay careful what they buy, to make ends meet.

There are people who they also work 10 hours a day and they don’t have time to prepare the pastry for an entire afternoon. They are people who have children or the elderly to look after, for whom those 20 cents saved on canned tuna allow them to guarantee their family everything they need and who knows, maybe even a pizza on the weekend. Here are the words of Benedetta Rossi in the video:

The foodblogger was embittered and also apologized in subsequent Instagram stories for the video she decided to make. But she felt like stick up for all those people who follow and support her every day. She herself admitted that she was aware that she didn’t have the skills to be a chef. Of not respecting the academic rules of the kitchen, but if you can do a small part to help people, it is happy.

Before sharing any recipe, he always asks himself a thousand questions and is always afraid of offending someone. But those people who criticize her and criticize her community, they have no right to do that.

The video reached an incredible number of people and over 30,000 comments came in the comfort of Benedetta Rossi, who has always been one of the most love and follow. For his simple recipes, within everyone’s reach, but above all for his always being real, clean, smiling and sincere. She’s not a classy chef with a dream restaurant, she’s a housewife like everyone else, who cooks with products that most Italian families put in their shopping cart. Including the canned tuna.