The new schedules of were presented this morning discovery in view of the autumn-winter. Obviously, next year’s big news will be the arrival of Fabio Fazio and Luciana Littizzetto which will bring Che Tempo Che Fa to Canale Nine.

A winning format that will absolutely not be changed as announced by Fazio himself. But during the morning in addition to the presentation of What’s the weather like which will land in prime time on 15 October, other programs that will be part of the schedule were also presented.

Good news for Blessed Rossi, one of the most loved cooks in Italy and very popular on social networks. Well for the first time it will land in an access time program on real-time.

The new program will be called Recipes of Italy – The taste of the challenge and the format will not be very different from those already created in the past.

In practice, during each episode, four non-professional chefs will compete against each other using their family recipes. Whoever wins will then be able to become part of the new Italian cuisine recipe book which will be signed by Benedetta Rossi. The new program will most likely be aired from September, it is not yet clear on which day.

After the success of Homemade for you Benedetta Rossi is therefore preparing to make her debut in this new program where a series of non-professional cooks will compete.

Great happiness obviously for her who only a few days ago had let off steam for the criticisms received: “What bothers me so much is when I’m taken as an excuse to offend my community and entire categories of people. Normal people who are mocked and treated as ignorant just because some who claim to rise to omnipotent divulgers “.