It's almost time for the new edition of Bake Off Italy and for the occasion Benedetta Parodi gave an interview to 'Corriere della Sera'.

In recent days the name of Benedetta Parodi has once again occupied ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? On the occasion of the start of the new edition of Bake Off Italy there presenter gave an interview to ‘Corriere della Sera’ where he revealed some private background stories that did not go unnoticed.

Benedetta Parodi opened up and told the well-known newspaper one of the darkest moments of her life, that of disappearance of his father, a loss from which he still cannot fully recover. In this regard, these were his words:

My father’s death: I wasn’t ready and I haven’t digested it even now. I can’t digest it, it hurts just to talk about it. And I can’t explain it to my mother.

Benedetta Parodi and her love with Fabio Canessa which has lasted for more than twenty years

But it didn’t end here. The interview that Benedetta Parodi gave to ‘Corriere della Sera’ continued with some revelations that the presenter made about Fabio Canessato which she has been linked for more than twenty years:

Moments of anger and yes, hectic work and things left unsaid can trigger periods of misunderstanding for even a couple of months. Then one of the two gives in and resets. Usually it’s Fabio.

About the Sanremo Festivalinstead, the presenter revealed that: