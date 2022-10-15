Benedetta D’Anna, who is the former banker with a passion for red light content

Benedetta D’Annaor better Benny Green (this is her stage name) is a 40-year-old of Piedmontese origins, a former banker profession, who rose to the forefront of media attention for having been fired after her superiors discovered a “passion unbridled “for i red light films. The rather singular story of her is retraced by D’Anna herself in a long interview with Fanpage. Let’s find out then who is the former banker Benedetta D’Anna and how much is her “monstre” salary as a true diva.

D’Anna he started working in the banking world at the age of 22, an overwhelming and stressful environment, right from the start. “Two months after being hired, I had already fallen into full anorexia. When I started I was 22, I threw myself headlong into work, did a course of economics studiesbecause I wanted to do my part “, says the former banker.

“Then the mobbing, post-dinner requests, colleagues who told me: ‘come to the archive with me’, ‘Take me to the hotel’, ‘Join me in the bathroom’. They asked me to have threesomes with their wives “, adds D’anna. From what moment”I closed myself in my miserable cosmos: my house, my cats, my children, a relationship that was and was not and I have carried on life like this, with colossal dissatisfaction. It was a heavy, disqualifying work environment, in which I understood that there would be no outlet for me. At the cashier I was taken, at the cashier I was left “.

At that point “I got annoyed. But the money was scarce, I was alone with a mortgage and children and I started posing as a nude model, from there I switched to the OnlyFans platform. That moment marked the break with what I was before, a girl afraid of her mother’s judgment ”, D’Anna continues.

But things go downhill when his superiors discover that Benedetta also works as a performer in clubs at the same time as her banking profession. “There were clients and colleagues registered on my platform. Then, I received an email, through which they called me. I went to my lawyer, even though they didn’t want him to be there. In that meeting I was given a warning letter, in which all my Instagram and OnlyFans pages were listed with the copy and paste, there were even the emoticons and descriptions of my hot videos, an infinite baseness. My lawyer was then taken aside and they said: “If the lady leaves politely, we could sign an agreement that suits both of us.” Which I didn’t do, why I had no intention of resigning. At that point I felt authorized to freely undertake the work of a hard actress and after a while I got a firing letter“.

Benedetta D’Anna, here’s how much the former banker earns

From that moment on, life changes. And also the earnings. In fact, if as an employee I enter basic “1400 euros per month”, now as a performer and actress hard the fees have risen. “The scenes are also paid individually 1500 eurosthen I earn on the sale of my films, with OnlyFans and then with my fees when I work as a performer on weekends. Take the salary I had before and multiply it by seven or eight more or less. Of course, I could have carried on the banking job until I was 75, even with crutches, now I have a profession that goes on with my image, which must be pleasant. It will have a shorter duration, but I hope it will continue behind the scenes, always in the field of productions. Also, I will carry my own collection of underwear, ”reveals D’Anna.

The new life of Benedetta D’Anna

Now Benedetta D’anna is a mother of three children. “I am a very… military mother. On the one hand I am strict, but on the other I am also the one who sings in the car with them and helps them to make TikToks – she declares – They know everything about my profession. In terms obviously appropriate to theirs. age. They live it with curiosity. Sometimes they say to me: ‘But then Mom, you’re famous!’. I, after all, am an actress, what I do has nothing to do with my intimate life, which is At work I am a performer who plays a role ”, concludes the former banker.

