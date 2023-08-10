Luckily, his escape ended well Benedetta Cristofanithe 13 years old that had disappeared into thin air from Tarquinia. Her mother raised the alarm, asking her daughter to go home. A few hours later, the little girl showed up at the train station Carabinieri. Apparently she would have spent some time at a friend’s house not far from where she was last seen.

Benedetta showed up alone, spontaneously, at the station Carabinieri of Cecchignola. She said she had been to some family friends in Spinaceto. The girl had disappeared last Friday from a family home in Tarquinia.

Thanks to the work of Police post, the agents were already on his trail, managing to monitor his movements thanks to social networks, especially Instagram. They had managed to identify the network of people who hosted the minor in the southwest area of ​​Rome.

A week ago dad Robert he had launched an appeal on social media to report the disappearance of his daughter into thin air. Today he is relieved, underlined that today everything is true, Benedetta is fine and has returned home.

Mother Germana, on the other hand, was outside our country. She claims to have heard her and convinced her to go back: “He contacted me in the past few hours. She was agitated and with great effort I managed to convince her to go to the Carabinieri“.

Benedetta Cristofani had found hospitality with some family friends

The minor was in foster care at a protected facility, even though it was initially established that she lived with her father. In recent days, the girl had been taken to a facility near Tarquinia to go to the beach.

Perhaps due to the use of her cell phone, the 13-year-old had had an argument with the operators, which is why she would have run away with a trolley, losing track of her after getting off a bus in Marina Velca.