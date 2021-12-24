Distributor Independent Films reported this today. The historical, truth-based drama tells of the forbidden love between two lesbian nuns in the late Middle Ages. The film was screened in competition at the prestigious Cannes festival.

The 83-year-old Verhoeven caused a lot of controversy with his film. Many reviews were positive in Cannes, but the screening of the film led to protests from angry Catholics in several places. In Russia, Benedetta banned because the film would promote homosexuality, something that is illegal there.

During one of the most controversial scenes, the women satisfy each other with a dildo in the shape of a statue of Mary.

