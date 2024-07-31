WeTransfer Goes Italian: Acquired by Bending Spoons

WeTransfer, the global file sharing platform founded in the Netherlands, is now officially Italian. The Milanese tech company Bending Spoons has announced its acquisition of the popular platform, expanding its digital portfolio. WeTransfer, in addition to being known for its file transfer service, is also a successful media company, thanks to its subsidiary WePresent, which won an Oscar for the short film “The Long Goodbye”.

Founded in 2013, Bending Spoons has established itself as a leading European digital company through an aggressive acquisition strategy. The Italian company has become one of the global leaders in the development and marketing of smartphone appsand is above all known for Immuni, the official contact tracing application for Covid-19.

As reported by Corriere della Sera, theWeTransfer’s purchase follows closely behind those of StreamYard and Issuufurther consolidating the position of the former Milanese startup. According to analysts, With the acquisition of WeTransfer, Bending Spoons’ valuation has now well exceeded $3 billion. Earlier this year, a $150 million capital increase had already valued the company at $2.55 billion.

WeTransfer had attempted to list on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange in 2022, with a valuation of more than €700 million, but abandoned the IPO due to volatile market conditions. Bending Spoons, for its part, recently closed a new round of financing of 155 million dollars, reaching a valuation of approximately $2.55 billion.

“WeTransfer is a highly respected name in the technology and creative space,” commented Bending Spoons co-founder and CEO, Luca Ferrari “We are thrilled to become its new owners and feel a strong sense of responsibility to help the brand and the company thrive for many years to come.”

“Over the past decade, WeTransfer has grown from an extremely simple file sharing tool to a highly profitable and impactful platform trusted by millions of professionals and creatives,” said WeTransfer CEO, Alexander Vasilyev – In recent years, the company has experienced a period of accelerated growth, fueled by strategic product development, which has led the platform to serve more than 600,000 subscribers and 80 million monthly active users.