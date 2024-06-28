Bend Studioknown for his work on titles such as Days Gone, is still working on its new IP, although official details remain scarce. However, recent revelations have suggested that this project employs the acclaimed engine Tenthdeveloped by Guerrilla Games and used in the successful franchise horizon.

The engine, renowned for its ability to create vast, visually stunning worlds, has been the technical pillar behind Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West. Its use in the new IP of Bend Studio indicates a commitment to graphical excellence and an immersive gaming experience. This engine has proven to be exceptional at creating detailed and complex environments, suggesting that the new IP could offer a rich and visually stunning world.

The profile of LinkedIn of Jason Pettibone, a former employee, has been an unexpected source of information. According to his profile, Pettibone worked on the studio’s new IP using the tool. While they’ve kept a low profile regarding specific details of the project, this revelation provides a significant clue as to the technical direction of the game.

They have proven their ability to create unique and memorable gaming experiences. With the power of said engine, the new IP has the potential to be another big hit in the library of PlayStation. As more details are revealed, players will be on the lookout for what promises to be an exciting and technically advanced adventure.

Bend Studio continues working on your new IP, confirmation of the use of the Decima Engine This raises anticipation and expectations. Fans of Sony games can look forward to a title that not only meets the company’s high standards of quality, but also offers an innovative and visually stunning experience.

Via: PSU

Author’s note: It is time for them to launch a new video game, since Days Gone has been on sale for a long time, both the console and PC versions. Let’s hope they don’t make a native Ps5 version instead of a new title.