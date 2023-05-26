During the Playstation Showcase yesterday caused a sensation the lack of titles developed by Playstation Studios. This has, of course, resulted in a major wave of controversy on social media, with fans clamoring for updates on upcoming titles.

Kevin McAllistercommunity manager of Bend Studio, responded to the insistent requests. “Social media is a great place to interact with people and share your passions, but at the same time it’s easy to fall into the trap of misinformation and false hope. Silence is the easiest way, but I confess that it is not easy to keep silent. The only thing I can say is that we are working hard to create the best game in the history of Bend Studio“. McAllister he continued “This is the best group I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with. I’m really proud to be a part of it”

What we know at the moment is that Bend Studio does not plan to create a sequel to Days Gone, but the next title will certainly be built on the basis of the mechanics introduced in the game. Surely it was not the absence of Bend Studio has caused a stir, but it’s nice to know that inside staff members are excited about what’s cooking.