At the moment PlayStation is going through a complicated situation, given that they do not have many releases on the horizon, at least from their high-caliber studios such as Naughty Dog either Insomniac Games We will not see anything in the following months of 2024. However, that does not mean that they are taking a break, as it seems that Bend Studio, the creators of Days Gonethey are already making their next software, which has been rated AAA but with some detail to consider first.

Some jobs have been opened on the company's official website, where they are looking for new talents for their next game that could be up for debate among fans, and it is not a single-user title as happened with their previous work, but a multiplayer as a service. With this it would be clear that the focus continues on this type of launches, despite the fact that the company has already removed the main supporter of the business, Jim Ryan.

Here the description:

Sony Bend Studio, world-class creator of Days Gone, Uncharted: Golden Abyss and Siphon Filter, is seeking top talent to join our passionate and creative family in creating our next high-profile AAA title. The role will be to plan and track release schedules based on the defined live roadmap and they will need to be able to lead the team in their key development phases, be it production or live services. The employee will need a deep understanding of game development cycles, processes and latest trends with an emphasis on live operations and hands-on game development experience in leadership roles shipping AAA live service games.

That means there's a chance they're working on the saga again. Days Gone, but now with the multiplayer approach. Or it could also be a completely new franchise, which would make sense to capture the young audience that is just joining the world of PlayStation.

Via: VGC

Editor's note: It is very sad that such good studios take them to make productions as a service, the truth is that it is better not to do anything and that they put them to help others in games that are worth it. It will come as no surprise that the new game is going to crash as soon as it is announced.