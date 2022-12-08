Yesterday a certain controversy was revealed by john garvinwho at the time was director of the exclusive PlayStation, days gone. Affirming that although it had its details such as poor performance, those who also spoiled the qualifications in Metacritic it was the critics whom he called “woke”.

This comment was made by the video game community, with people who really can’t explain why they will have released so many unfortunate words in a short time. That led people to wonder if the developer studio, bend studyagrees with what the former employee of the company in question said.

Thus, shortly after, they came out to declare that they are not identified with what he mentioned. garvin through a statement. We put it below:

We are aware of comments made by our former Creative Director at Days Gone regarding his personal views on the critical reception of our intellectual property. Bend Studio does not share his sentiments, nor does it reflect the views of our team. Our studio is immensely proud of the work we’ve accomplished with Days Gone, and we’re grateful to all the developers who put their heart and soul into it.

Remember that days gone Is available in ps4.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Garvin’s comments were certainly off the mark. Yes it is a good game, but perhaps I have exaggerated certain details, because the truth also has its flaws.