The study of bend from Sony Interactive Entertainment caused a stir among fans yesterday when it apparently hinted at its new game via tweet. Although we know that days gone 2 is so far from possible, the tweet hasn’t stopped fans from hoping for a sequel.

Not much in the tweet other than that Bend Studio reminds fans that he is hard at work on his new project, which has been kept under wraps until now. But the tweet is an exception in the sense that it is the first time that Bend Studio has officially hinted at something new outside of your regular job postings.

The responses on Twitter are understandably full of requests for days gone 2. However, the chances that Bend Studio is working on a sequel to his exclusive ps4 of 2019 are little or none.

Sony rejected a proposal to days gone 2which caused the consternation of not only fans of the game, but also some of its developers who have since left Bend Studio. Former developers Jeff Ross and John Garvin have publicly blamed the rejection of the proposal on Metacritic scores and “woke” critics, among other things. The thing is, what Bend Studio is working on right now remains a mystery.

Via: playstation lifestyle