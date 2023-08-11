Bend Studio has published a video diary on the creation of environmentsin which environment artists Jonnathan Mercado and Ryan Johnson explain what this specific aspect of development consists of, which must combine aesthetics and concreteness in order to affect gameplay.

We know that the studio is eager to show us what is to come after the acclaimed but controversial Days Gone, which mainly due to insufficiently positive reviews was shelved by Sony and it will not receive a sequelat least for the moment.

But we were talking aboutenvironment artwhich presents itself as a particularly delicate and complex work of creating and placing assets within the scenario, precisely in order to make it not only visually interesting but also useful for enhancing the game mechanics.