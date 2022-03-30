Belinda Bencic and Naomi Osaka, two of the top tennis players who have lost positions in the ranking in recent months, will meet on Thursday in the semifinals of the WTA 1,000 in Miami, where they will confront their good moments of form. And it is that both They arrive without having lost a set in four games. Bencic beats Osaka in private duels 3-1.

This Tuesday, the 25-year-old Swiss and 28th in the world prevailed with great authority over Daria Saville (6-2 and 6-1 in 69 minutes). They haven’t met in seven years, since 2015 when the Australian, who at the time used her maiden name, Gavrilova, won in Rome after raising a 7-6 and 4-2. He was leading the heads-up (2-2 now). In the second round of the Miami Open the other day she saved a match point against the Italian Bronzetti and was the lowest-ranked quarterfinalist (249th) in tournament history. But Bencic, who since that defeat has won ten of her 11 duels against Aussie and reaches his fifth penultimate round in the category, first since the 2019 Mutua Madrid Open. “I feel much better. I started to feel better in Indian Wells. After Doha, it was a good idea to go to the mountains. That helped me a lot with everything,” says the Swiss.

Osaka, for her part, dominated with a result very similar to that obtained by her next rival (6-2 and 6-1) against Danielle Collins, finalist of the Australian Open, which shows that he is happy again and with his level recovered. The Japanese, 24 years old and 77th, had won both against the American and had not won a top-20 for a year until she was able a few days ago with Kerber. She’s only had her serve broken once so far in the competition and this time she didn’t have to face a single break point against the American number onewhich will enter the top again (it will be eighth next Monday).

Results of the WTA 1,000 in Miami.