Febraban says that the change will only be made on days when matches start at 8 am; in other games, hours will be normal

A Febrabran (Brazilian Federation of Banks) announced this Thursday (July 20, 2023) that bank branches in the country will have their face-to-face service hours changed on July 24, the day of the debut of the Brazilian team in the Women’s World Cup. According to the statement, the office will start an hour later.

The change will be implemented in matches that start at 8 am, Brasilia time, which will only happen in the 1st game of the Brazilians against the selection of Panama. In the other 2 clashes of the 1st phase, against the French and Jamaican, both starting at 07:00, the banking hours will not be changed.

The sporting event started this 5th (20.jul) and will run until 20 August, with games in Australia and New Zealand. If the Brazilian team finishes in 1st place in Group F, it will play in the Round of 16 on August 8th. Departure is scheduled for 8 am, which should force a new change in bank hours.

Read below the bank office hours on the day of the debut of the Brazilian team in the world cup:

In states with the same opening hours as Brasília, public service will be from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm;

In States with a difference of 1 hour in relation to Brasilia time, public service will be from 10:00 to 16:00;

In states with a difference of 2 hours in relation to Brasilia time, the working hours will be from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm and

At the branches in Fernando de Noronha (Pernambuco), which is 1 hour ahead of Brasilia time, public service will be from 12:00 to 18:00.

Fenabran stated that banks’ digital and remote channels, such as internet bankingfor example, and the self-service rooms “they will work normally on match days for the Brazilian team”according to the criteria of each banking institution.